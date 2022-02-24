Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Feb. 23, including the following:

1:32 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 34 West St., fire alarm.

6:59 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 Key Road, fire alarm.

10:15 a.m., Bennington Fire Department to 43 Greenfield Road, service call.

12:28 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 311 Maple Ave., vehicle crash. Car backing up bumped child in parking lot. Child transported to Cheshire Medical Center for evaluation.

1:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 Key Road, fire alarm.

1:47 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 231 Forest Road, fire alarm.

2:50 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 18 Highland Ave., tree/wires/transformer call.

4:34 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, vehicle crash, car versus deer. No medical transport.

5:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 63 Kennedy Drive, service call.

6:31 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Carlton Road, fire alarm.

8:07 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.

Ryan Spencer can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1412, or rspencer@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @rspencerKS

 

Tags