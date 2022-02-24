Fire Mutual Aid log, Feb. 24, 2022 Feb 24, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Feb. 23, including the following:1:32 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 34 West St., fire alarm.6:59 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 Key Road, fire alarm. 10:15 a.m., Bennington Fire Department to 43 Greenfield Road, service call.12:28 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 311 Maple Ave., vehicle crash. Car backing up bumped child in parking lot. Child transported to Cheshire Medical Center for evaluation.1:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 Key Road, fire alarm. 1:47 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 231 Forest Road, fire alarm.2:50 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 18 Highland Ave., tree/wires/transformer call.4:34 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, vehicle crash, car versus deer. No medical transport.5:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 63 Kennedy Drive, service call.6:31 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Carlton Road, fire alarm.8:07 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Pierce Drive, fire alarm. Ryan Spencer can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1412, or rspencer@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @rspencerKS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fire Alarm Keene Fire Department Social Services Transformer Rindge Fire Department Car Vehicle Crash Get the headlines delivered to your inbox every weekday * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAG: Man dies of multiple gunshot wounds in police encounter in WalpoleCity Council rescinds Keene mask mandate, as Hansel casts tie-breaking voteFirst-alarm fire damages Keene home early SaturdayMarlborough man on the cusp of homecoming after severe case of COVID-19Kilkenny Pub in Keene reopens after brief code-related closure'You have to move on': Thus, a more modest Wright estate in Keene is going on the marketWinchester officer surrenders police certification, leaves departmentPost-mandate, Keene merchants' masks rules run the gamutLocal discovery of rare Ouija board variation opens portal to the pastHillside Village renamed as sale to Illinois-based nonprofit is finalized Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.