Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Feb. 23, including:
12:33 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 44 Anthony Circle, fire alarm.
2:12 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Greenwood Ave., tree/wires/transformer call.
4:28 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 71 Stow Drive, fuel spill.
4:30 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 85 Old County Road, fire alarm.
5:32 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 1 Green St., brush/smoke investigation.
8:03 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 105 Lincoln Road, carbon monoxide call.
8:19 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 65 Currier Ave., fire alarm.
10:22 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 63 Castle St., LP gas.