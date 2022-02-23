Fire Mutual Aid log Feb. 23 Feb 23, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Tues. 22, including:8:53 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 9 Maple Lane, structure fire. Small fire extinguished. One transported via helicopter out of Brattleboro Hospital for burns from an oxygen tank.9:57 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 Key Road, fire alarm. 10:24 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 47 Main St., fire alarm.10:47 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 8 Inchcape Circle, fire alarm.12:25 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 10 Green St., structure fire. Small fire in bedroom an apartment extinguished prior to fire department’s arrival. No medical transports.1:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Meadow Road, carbon monoxide. 2:20 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Old Cathedral Road, brush/smoke investigation.2:43 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 22 Douglas Road, brush/smoke investigation.7:47 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 8 Wells St., service call.9:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 Key Road, fire alarm.10:37 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 12 Howard Hill Road, service call.10:58 p.m., Surry Fire Department to Route 12A, tree/wires/transformer call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Get the headlines delivered to your inbox every weekday * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAG: Man dies of multiple gunshot wounds in police encounter in WalpoleCity Council rescinds Keene mask mandate, as Hansel casts tie-breaking voteFire-damaged downtown Keene building set to be demolishedFirst-alarm fire damages Keene home early SaturdayKilkenny Pub in Keene reopens after brief code-related closure'You have to move on': Thus, a more modest Wright estate in Keene is going on the marketLocal discovery of rare Ouija board variation opens portal to the pastMarlborough man on the cusp of homecoming after severe case of COVID-19Post-mandate, Keene merchants' masks rules run the gamutAshley M. LeBlanc Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.