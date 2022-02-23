Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Tues. 22, including:

8:53 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 9 Maple Lane, structure fire. Small fire extinguished. One transported via helicopter out of Brattleboro Hospital for burns from an oxygen tank.

9:57 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 Key Road, fire alarm.

10:24 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 47 Main St., fire alarm.

10:47 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 8 Inchcape Circle, fire alarm.

12:25 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 10 Green St., structure fire. Small fire in bedroom an apartment extinguished prior to fire department’s arrival. No medical transports.

1:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Meadow Road, carbon monoxide.

2:20 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Old Cathedral Road, brush/smoke investigation.

2:43 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 22 Douglas Road, brush/smoke investigation.

7:47 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 8 Wells St., service call.

9:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 Key Road, fire alarm.

10:37 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 12 Howard Hill Road, service call.

10:58 p.m., Surry Fire Department to Route 12A, tree/wires/transformer call.

 