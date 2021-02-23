Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Feb. 22, including:
2:00 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to 822 Gilsum Mine Road, fire alarm.
3:29 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 242 Chesterfield Road, fire alarm.
5:25 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 39 Square, fire alarm.
8:21 a.m., Troy Fire Department to Mill Street, clean up a gallon of transmission fluid that spilled.
8:53 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to 822 Gilsum Mine Road, fire alarm.
9:26 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 12 Granite St., report of the smell of propane in the area.
2:33 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Bellows Road, motor vehicle crash with medical transport, no further details available.
6:14 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, motor vehicle crash, no reported injuries.
8:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 7 Ash Brook Road, fire alarm.