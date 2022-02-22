Fire Mutual Aid log, Feb. 22, 2022 Molly Bolan Molly Bolan Feb 22, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Feb. 21, including:12:16 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 20 Gates Road, carbon monoxide alarm.9:28 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 281 West St., fire alarm. 10:33 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 136 Arch St., fire alarm.10:34 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 750 U.S. Route 202. 1:41 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 86 Temple Road, fire alarm.2:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 11 Court St., fire alarm.4:52 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Swanzey Factory Road, brush/smoke investigation.9:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 16 Ash Brook Road, reported vehicle fire, but was actually smoke coming from a generator.11:26 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 208 Old Homestead Highway, brush/smoke investigation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Molly Bolan Follow Molly Bolan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Get the headlines delivered to your inbox every weekday * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAG: Man dies of multiple gunshot wounds in police encounter in WalpoleCity Council rescinds Keene mask mandate, as Hansel casts tie-breaking voteNo injuries reported after truck hits bank building in KeeneFire-damaged downtown Keene building set to be demolishedFirst-alarm fire damages Keene home early SaturdayKilkenny Pub in Keene reopens after brief code-related closureAshley M. LeBlanc'You have to move on': Thus, a more modest Wright estate in Keene is going on the marketLocal discovery of rare Ouija board variation opens portal to the pastEight candidates vying for three open Keene school board seats Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.