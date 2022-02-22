Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Feb. 21, including:

12:16 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 20 Gates Road, carbon monoxide alarm.

9:28 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 281 West St., fire alarm.

10:33 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 136 Arch St., fire alarm.

10:34 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 750 U.S. Route 202.

1:41 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 86 Temple Road, fire alarm.

2:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 11 Court St., fire alarm.

4:52 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Swanzey Factory Road, brush/smoke investigation.

9:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 16 Ash Brook Road, reported vehicle fire, but was actually smoke coming from a generator.

11:26 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 208 Old Homestead Highway, brush/smoke investigation.