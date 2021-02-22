Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Feb. 19-21, including the following:
Friday
12:54 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 1041 N.H. Route 12, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
3:14 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 81 Ralston St., service call.
9:57 a.m., Sullivan Fire Department to N.H. Route 9, motor vehicle crash into a guardrail, no injuries.
10:26 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 8 Red Barn Lane, fire alarm.
12:34 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 686 Old Homestead Highway, carbon monoxide call.
2:22 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to Camp Brook Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
4:16 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to Francestown Road, car crash versus a plow truck, no injuries.
6:06 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to Starrett Road, car crash versus a plow truck, no injuries.
10:41 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Old Street Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
Saturday
1:40 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 34 Lincoln Road, gunshots heard, no injuries.
3:05 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 151 Bancroft Road, brush/smoke investigation.
3:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 240 Water St., vehicle crash, one person transported for medical treatment for non-life-theatening injuries.
10:50 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 40 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
Sunday
5 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 210 Gulf Road, fire alarm.
12:30 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 13 Depot St., fire alarm.
12:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, service call.
4:21 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 70 Main St., fire alarm.
6:53 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Old Homestead Highway, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
7:14 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 34 Sears Drive, fire alarm.
7:17 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 1234 River Road N, odor investigation.