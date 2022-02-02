Fire Mutual Aid log, Feb. 2, 2022 Feb 2, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for calls Tuesday, Feb. 1, including the following:8:10 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.8:39 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 253 Court St., structure fire caused by air compressor in basement. One medical transport. No further information available. 11:54 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 40 Avon St., fire alarm.1:27 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to Holden Hill Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports. 2:47 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 609 NH Route 119, vehicle crash. No medical transports.5:49 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 39 Goodell Ave., carbon monoxide call.7:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 45 Main St., fire alarm.8:15 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 343 Washington St., service call.10:46 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 584 Old Drewsville Road, carbon monoxide call. Ryan Spencer can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1412, or rspencer@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @rspencerKS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFormer Cobblestone bartender honored as 'Granite Stater of the Month' for fundraiserJaffrey man dies after apparent medical issue while drivingWendy E. AbbottFixed COVID-19 testing site to open Monday in KeeneNo penalties yet for non-masking, with Keene set to weigh mandate extensionSentinel Player of the Week Nominees: Jan. 22-28Owner asks for OK to tear down Keene building after fireMichael P. CarneyCheshire County under winter storm watch SaturdayA winning way with words: Local student in the running for $30K scholarship Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.