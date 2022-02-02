Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for calls Tuesday, Feb. 1, including the following:

8:10 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.

8:39 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 253 Court St., structure fire caused by air compressor in basement. One medical transport. No further information available.

11:54 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 40 Avon St., fire alarm.

1:27 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to Holden Hill Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.

2:47 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 609 NH Route 119, vehicle crash. No medical transports.

5:49 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 39 Goodell Ave., carbon monoxide call.

7:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 45 Main St., fire alarm.

8:15 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 343 Washington St., service call.

10:46 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 584 Old Drewsville Road, carbon monoxide call.

Ryan Spencer can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1412, or rspencer@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @rspencerKS

 