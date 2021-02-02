Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Feb. 1, including the following:
11:02 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 187 Darling Road, carbon monoxide call.
11:42 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 312 Marlboro St., fire alarm.
12:29 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 243 Elm Hill Road, chimney fire.
2:17 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 511 Forristall Road, vehicle went off the road into a ditch, one person transported to Heywood Hospital in Gardner, Mass. with minor injuries. No further information available.
2:33 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 163 Depot Road, fire alarm.
3:14 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 403 Warwick Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
3:37 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 122 West St., fire alarm.
3:59 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 444 Route 12A, vehicle crash, one person transported to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information available.
4:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 122 West St., fire alarm.
4:27 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 43 Butler Ave., fire alarm.
4:37 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 1 West Hill Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
6:40 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to 46 Connor Drive, service call.