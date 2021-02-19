Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Feb. 18, including the following:
12:21 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 112 Beaver St., fire alarm.
8:49 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 1001 N.H. Route 12, a passerby reported a chimney fire, but firefighters found no fire.
9:06 a.m., Bennington Fire Department to 615 Francestown Road, fire alarm.
11:07 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 462 U.S. Route 202, small fuel spill at Irving gas station.
12:09 p.m., Nelson Fire Department to 172 Blueberry Lane, camper fire, no reported injuries.
1:01 p.m., Keene Fire Department to N.H. Route 9, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
7:29 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 22 Rule St., tree/wires/transformer call.
9:53 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 131 Adams St., carbon monoxide call.
10:05 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 160 Meetinghouse Road, carbon monoxide call.
11:06 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to Connor Drive, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.