Fire Mutual Aid log, Feb. 17, 2022 Feb 17, 2022 Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Feb. 16, including the following:7:28 a.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 140 Pine Top Road, furnace problem, no injuries reported.8:14 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 74 Appian Way, fire alarm. 8:53 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, minor fuel spill.9:18 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 512 Winchester St., brush/smoke investigation.12:33 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 101 Arch St., service call.1:15 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 305 Union St., fire alarm. 1:41 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 1 Granite Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.1:48 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 20 Grove St., fire alarm.2:54 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 150 Main St., assist other agency.3:03 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 17 Stow Drive, fire alarm.3:29 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 4 Highland Ave., tree/wires/transformer call.3:36 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash, no medical transports.3:38 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 17 Stow Drive, fire alarm.