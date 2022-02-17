Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Feb. 16, including the following:

7:28 a.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 140 Pine Top Road, furnace problem, no injuries reported.

8:14 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 74 Appian Way, fire alarm.

8:53 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, minor fuel spill.

9:18 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 512 Winchester St., brush/smoke investigation.

12:33 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 101 Arch St., service call.

1:15 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 305 Union St., fire alarm.

1:41 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 1 Granite Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.

1:48 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 20 Grove St., fire alarm.

2:54 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 150 Main St., assist other agency.

3:03 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 17 Stow Drive, fire alarm.

3:29 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 4 Highland Ave., tree/wires/transformer call.

3:36 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

3:38 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 17 Stow Drive, fire alarm.