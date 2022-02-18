Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Feb. 17, including the following:

7:05 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 37 Monadnock Highway, fuel spill reported after someone left a gas pump running in their vehicle, causing it to overflow.

7:24 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Conant Way, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports. 

12:07 p.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, tree/wires/transformer call.

12:13 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Court Street, tree/wires/transformer call.

1:56 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 483 Stone Pond Road, odor investigation.

3:45 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 17 Split Oak Circle, service call.

5:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 818 Court St., fire alarm.

6:12 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 328 West St., first-alarm fire contained to porch, no reported injuries.

8:36 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 67 North Main St., tree/wires/transformer call.

8:39 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 186 Jaffrey Road, vehicle fire, no reported injuries.

8:57 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.

9:15 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.

10:18 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 37 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.

11:08 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 18 Day Road, service call.

 