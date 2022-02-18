Fire Mutual Aid log, Feb. 17, 2022 Feb 18, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Feb. 17, including the following:7:05 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 37 Monadnock Highway, fuel spill reported after someone left a gas pump running in their vehicle, causing it to overflow.7:24 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Conant Way, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports. 12:07 p.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, tree/wires/transformer call.12:13 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Court Street, tree/wires/transformer call.1:56 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 483 Stone Pond Road, odor investigation.3:45 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 17 Split Oak Circle, service call.5:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 818 Court St., fire alarm. 6:12 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 328 West St., first-alarm fire contained to porch, no reported injuries.8:36 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 67 North Main St., tree/wires/transformer call.8:39 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 186 Jaffrey Road, vehicle fire, no reported injuries.8:57 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.9:15 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.10:18 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 37 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.11:08 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 18 Day Road, service call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan accused of firing shots in downtown Keene arrested Sunday, police saidJaffrey home badly damaged in fire early SaturdayNo injuries reported after truck hits bank building in KeeneFire-damaged downtown Keene building set to be demolishedAshley M. LeBlancCity Council rescinds Keene mask mandate, as Hansel casts tie-breaking voteNew café, ice cream parlor planned in downtown WinchesterSentinel Player of the Week nominees, Feb. 5-11Sullivan couple keeps ice fishing traditions alive with annual kids' derbyEight candidates vying for three open Keene school board seats Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.