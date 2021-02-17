Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Feb. 16, including the following:
11:49 a.m., Marlow Fire Department to Route 10, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
2:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 123 Roxbury St., reported fire, unfounded, prank call.
5:20 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 165 Smith Road, fire alarm.
7:48 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 2 North St., odor investigation.
8:29 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 9 Meetinghouse Road, vehicle fire, no injuries reported.