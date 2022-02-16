Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Feb. 15, including the following:

5:10 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 80 Butler Court, fire alarm.

7:54 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 671 Park Ave., service call.

8:05 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 155 Gunn Road, odor investigation.

10:16 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 141 Old Sharon Road, fire alarm.

11:16 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 183 Old Dublin Road, fire alarm.

12:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 163 Water St., structure fire. A minor fire found smoldering in the structure’s ceiling was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

1:12 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 441 West St., fire alarm.

