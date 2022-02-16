Fire Mutual Aid log, Feb. 16, 2022 Molly Bolan Molly Bolan Feb 16, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Feb. 15, including the following:5:10 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 80 Butler Court, fire alarm.7:54 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 671 Park Ave., service call.8:05 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 155 Gunn Road, odor investigation. 10:16 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 141 Old Sharon Road, fire alarm.11:16 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 183 Old Dublin Road, fire alarm.12:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 163 Water St., structure fire. A minor fire found smoldering in the structure’s ceiling was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported.1:12 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 441 West St., fire alarm. Molly Bolan can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436 or mbolan@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @BolanMolly. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Molly Bolan Follow Molly Bolan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan accused of firing shots in downtown Keene arrested Sunday, police saidFBI: Up to $10K for information on suspect in bank robberies in region and beyondJaffrey home badly damaged in fire early SaturdayTestimony on request to fire Winchester lieutenant skirts investigation of another officerNew café, ice cream parlor planned in downtown WinchesterAshley M. LeBlancBrian K. FontaineWendy SmithSullivan couple keeps ice fishing traditions alive with annual kids' derbySentinel Player of the Week nominees, Feb. 5-11 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.