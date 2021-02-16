Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Feb. 15, including the following:
4:44 a.m., Acworth Fire Department to 1 Forest Road, no medical transport.
6:02 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 419 Main St., water main break.
6:47 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 312 Marlboro St., vehicle crash, one person transported to Cheshire Medical Center for evaluation.
8 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 49 Mountain Drive, odor investigation.
8:58 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Beaver St., carbon monoxide call.
9:06 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 400 Marlboro St., odor investigation.
9:59 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 Victoria St., fire alarm.
11:41 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 40 Mechanic St., fire alarm.
12:46 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 50 Lobacki Drive, service call.
2:01 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 81 Turnpike Road, vehicle crash, one medical transport. No further information available.
2:44 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 15 Lobacki Drive, service call.
4:53 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to 768 Route 10, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
9:16 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 157 Farm Road, carbon monoxide call.
9:56 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 1 Old Westport Road, vehicle crash, one medical transport. No further information available.