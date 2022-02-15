Fire Mutual Aid log, Feb. 15, 2022 Molly Bolan Molly Bolan Feb 15, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Feb. 14, including the following:1:09 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 39 Pine Ave., carbon monoxide alarm.1:22 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 134 Verney Drive, fire alarm. 2:21 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 151 Keene Road, service call.4:36 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 135 Pheasant Road, service call.6:46 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 3 Eel Rock Road, report of truck fallen through ice, nothing found. Molly Bolan can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436 or mbolan@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @BolanMolly. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Molly Bolan Follow Molly Bolan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan accused of firing shots in downtown Keene arrested Sunday, police saidFBI: Up to $10K for information on suspect in bank robberies in region and beyondJaffrey home badly damaged in fire early SaturdayBrian K. FontaineTestimony on request to fire Winchester lieutenant skirts investigation of another officerNew café, ice cream parlor planned in downtown WinchesterWendy SmithWinchester police chief recommends firing another officerPlans underway for first-ever Pride festival in downtown KeeneSullivan couple keeps ice fishing traditions alive with annual kids' derby Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.