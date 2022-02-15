Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Feb. 14, including the following:

1:09 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 39 Pine Ave., carbon monoxide alarm.

1:22 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 134 Verney Drive, fire alarm.

2:21 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 151 Keene Road, service call.

4:36 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 135 Pheasant Road, service call.

6:46 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 3 Eel Rock Road, report of truck fallen through ice, nothing found.

