Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Feb. 12-14, including the following:
Friday
2:02 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 38 Rolling Hills Drive, fire alarm.
8:27 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 26 Industrial Park Drive, fire alarm.
10:04 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 81 Ralston St., vehicle crash, no medical transport.
10:13 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 43 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
3:35 p.m., Roxbury Fire Department to 1 Davis Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
3:39 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 106 Concord St., wood chipper caught on fire, no further damage or injuries.
5:21 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 8 Carpenter Drive, service call.
10:07 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 217 Chapman Road, appliance, pellet stove issue.
Saturday
6:12 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 161 Ashuelot Main St., fire alarm.
7:22 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 135 Castle Drive, fire alarm.
8:57 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to 63 Camp Brook Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
1:14 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle fire.
2:32 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 11 Chesterfield Road, brush/smoke investigation.
2:52 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 6 Ash Brook Court, odor investigation.
4:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 90 Base Hill Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
4:23 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 110 Peterborough Road, assisting another agency.
8:43 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Old Homestead Highway, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
9:56 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 342 Winchester St., fire alarm.
11:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department 154 Washington St., fire alarm.
Sunday
1:35 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Wilton Road, assisting another agency.
7:48 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 17 Underhill Ave., carbon monoxide call.
12:22 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 13 Old Country Road, service call.
3 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 345 Winchester St., vehicle crash, no medical transport.
5:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 135 Castle St., stove fire, no damage or injuries.
7:42 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 9 Rolling Hills Drive, fire alarm.
9:36 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 177 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.