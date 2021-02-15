Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Feb. 12-14, including the following:

Friday

2:02 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 38 Rolling Hills Drive, fire alarm.

8:27 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 26 Industrial Park Drive, fire alarm.

10:04 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 81 Ralston St., vehicle crash, no medical transport.

10:13 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 43 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.

3:35 p.m., Roxbury Fire Department to 1 Davis Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

3:39 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 106 Concord St., wood chipper caught on fire, no further damage or injuries.

5:21 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 8 Carpenter Drive, service call.

10:07 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 217 Chapman Road, appliance, pellet stove issue.

Saturday

6:12 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 161 Ashuelot Main St., fire alarm.

7:22 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 135 Castle Drive, fire alarm.

8:57 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to 63 Camp Brook Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

1:14 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle fire.

2:32 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 11 Chesterfield Road, brush/smoke investigation.

2:52 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 6 Ash Brook Court, odor investigation.

4:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 90 Base Hill Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

4:23 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 110 Peterborough Road, assisting another agency.

8:43 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Old Homestead Highway, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

9:56 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 342 Winchester St., fire alarm.

11:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department 154 Washington St., fire alarm.

Sunday

1:35 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Wilton Road, assisting another agency.

7:48 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 17 Underhill Ave., carbon monoxide call.

12:22 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 13 Old Country Road, service call.

3 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 345 Winchester St., vehicle crash, no medical transport.

5:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 135 Castle St., stove fire, no damage or injuries.

7:42 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 9 Rolling Hills Drive, fire alarm.

9:36 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 177 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.