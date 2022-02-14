Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Feb. 11-13, including the following:

Friday

12:49 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 29 Carpenter Hill Road, electrical problem in home, no injuries reported.

4:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Wyman Way, fire alarm.

5:49 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.

7:04 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 457 Old Homestead Highway, service call.

7:49 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1448 Route 119, fire alarm.

10:02 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 9 Hastings Circle, carbon monoxide call.

Saturday

7:52 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 186 Birch Drive, pellet stove issue.

2:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 812 Court St., service call.

2:20 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 40 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.

4:07 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Kingsbury Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

4:27 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Plain Road, brush/smoke investigation.

6:05 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.

8:47 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 95 Elm St., fire alarm.

9:12 p.m., Troy Fire Department to South Main Street, brush/smoke investigation.

Sunday

1:26 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 23 Governor Square, fire alarm.

2:26 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.

3:24 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Hampshire Road, burning in roadway.

11:04 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Roxbury Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

12:41 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to 24 Jenkins Lane, chimney fire, no injuries.

1:05 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 183 Atherton Hill, fire alarm.

2:22 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 7 Square, fire alarm.

5:24 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 325 Old Homestead Highway, electrical fire. No significant damage or injuries.