Fire Mutual Aid log, Feb. 14, 2022 Feb 14, 2022 Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Feb. 11-13, including the following:Friday12:49 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 29 Carpenter Hill Road, electrical problem in home, no injuries reported. 4:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Wyman Way, fire alarm.5:49 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.7:04 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 457 Old Homestead Highway, service call.7:49 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1448 Route 119, fire alarm.10:02 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 9 Hastings Circle, carbon monoxide call.Saturday7:52 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 186 Birch Drive, pellet stove issue.2:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 812 Court St., service call.2:20 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 40 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.4:07 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Kingsbury Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports. 4:27 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Plain Road, brush/smoke investigation.6:05 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.8:47 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 95 Elm St., fire alarm.9:12 p.m., Troy Fire Department to South Main Street, brush/smoke investigation.Sunday1:26 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 23 Governor Square, fire alarm.2:26 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.3:24 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Hampshire Road, burning in roadway.11:04 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Roxbury Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.12:41 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to 24 Jenkins Lane, chimney fire, no injuries.1:05 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 183 Atherton Hill, fire alarm.2:22 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 7 Square, fire alarm.5:24 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 325 Old Homestead Highway, electrical fire. No significant damage or injuries.