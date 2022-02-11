Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for calls Thursday, Feb. 10, including the following:
2:58 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 339 Squantum Road, first-alarm fire in the walls of a garage that was quickly extinguished. There were no reported injuries and damage was contained to a 3-by-4-foot section of the garage wall, according to Fire Chief David Chamberlain.
7:41 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 79 Middle Winchendon Road, carbon monoxide call.
8:50 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 14 Central Square, fire alarm.
8:51 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 172 Elm St., fire alarm.
9:48 a.m. and 12:48 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 134 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
11:12 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 662 Hurricane Road, fire alarm.
2:10 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 57 Main St., fire alarm.
3:19 p.m., Nelson Fire Department to 410 Apple Hill Road, fire alarm.
3:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 57 Winchester St., service call.
5:20 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 121 Old Swanzey Road, fire contained to a chimney.
6:41 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Sullivan Center Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
8:09 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 479 Route 119 East, carbon monoxide call.
10:55 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 11 Holt Place, carbon monoxide call.