Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Feb. 10, including the following:
8:12 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 30 Warwick Road, two people taken to Cheshire Medical Center with minor injuries.
1:24 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Wilton Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
1:36 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 73 Westminster St., fire alarm.
2:57 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 480 Turnpike Road, fire alarm.
4:24 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 31 Pleasant St., service call.
7:07 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court St., fire alarm.
9:36 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 43 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
9:47 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 115 Hastings Ave., service call.
11:25 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 979 N.H. Route 12, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.