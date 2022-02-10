Fire Mutual Aid log, Feb. 10, 2022 Feb 10, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for calls Wednesday, Feb. 9, including the following:5:15 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 309 Manning Hill Road, appliance issue.5:28 a.m. and 6:44 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 342 Manning Hill Road, fire alarm. 7:45 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 9 Central Square, tree/wires/transformer.10:43 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 173 Washington St., vehicle crash. One person transported to Cheshire Medical Center.11:41 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 54 Blackberry Lane, service call.12:47 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Main Street, crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Routes 101 and 124. Two transported to Cheshire Medical Center. 1:12 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 34 Sears Drive, fire alarm.1:39 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 28 Coburn Way, carbon monoxide alarm.2:20 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 95 Main St., fire alarm.2:55 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 53 Prospect St., appliance issues.3:05 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 121 Birch Drive, service call.6:16 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 65 Dunbar St., service call.9:05 p.m., Nelson Fire Department to 116 Rocky Hill Road, odor investigation. Molly Bolan can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436 or mbolan@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @BolanMolly. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKeene extends mask mandate, to hold off on enforcementBrian K. FontaineNH Supreme Court says Keene School District violated agreement with teachers unionWinchester police chief recommends firing another officerHundred Nights acquires new shelter site on Water Street in KeeneBrian A. MattsonKeene canine shows off chops as competitor in this year's Puppy BowlLocal program, NHDOE partner to help teachers reduce stress in the classroomKeene school voters approve warrant, discuss teacher pay at deliberative sessionKathleen Ruth Blaudschun Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.