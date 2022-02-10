Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for calls Wednesday, Feb. 9, including the following:

5:15 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 309 Manning Hill Road, appliance issue.

5:28 a.m. and 6:44 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 342 Manning Hill Road, fire alarm.

7:45 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 9 Central Square, tree/wires/transformer.

10:43 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 173 Washington St., vehicle crash. One person transported to Cheshire Medical Center.

11:41 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 54 Blackberry Lane, service call.

12:47 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Main Street, crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Routes 101 and 124. Two transported to Cheshire Medical Center.

1:12 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 34 Sears Drive, fire alarm.

1:39 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 28 Coburn Way, carbon monoxide alarm.

2:20 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 95 Main St., fire alarm.

2:55 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 53 Prospect St., appliance issues.

3:05 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 121 Birch Drive, service call.

6:16 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 65 Dunbar St., service call.

9:05 p.m., Nelson Fire Department to 116 Rocky Hill Road, odor investigation.

