Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for calls Monday, Jan. 31, including the following:

2:21 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 73 Westminster St., fire alarm.

7:57 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Eaton Road, vehicle crash, one person transported to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information available.

8:06 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Nutting Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

9:46 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, one person transported to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information available.

1:12 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 4 School House Road, fire alarm.

1:25 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 179 N.H. Route 12, brush/smoke investigation.

3:28 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 31 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.

6:30 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 620 Old Homestead Highway, odor investigation.

7:31 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 8 Snow Road, fire alarm.

7:39 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 28 Christian Hill Road, pellet stove issue.

Tags