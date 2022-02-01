Fire Mutual Aid log, Feb. 1, 2022 Feb 1, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for calls Monday, Jan. 31, including the following:2:21 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 73 Westminster St., fire alarm.7:57 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Eaton Road, vehicle crash, one person transported to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information available. 8:06 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Nutting Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.9:46 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, one person transported to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information available.1:12 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 4 School House Road, fire alarm. 1:25 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 179 N.H. Route 12, brush/smoke investigation.3:28 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 31 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.6:30 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 620 Old Homestead Highway, odor investigation.7:31 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 8 Snow Road, fire alarm.7:39 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 28 Christian Hill Road, pellet stove issue. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Swanzey Fire Department Investigation Social Services Vehicle Crash Fitzwilliam Fire Department Mutual Aid Fire Alarm No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWendy E. AbbottBy unanimous vote, Winchester selectboard fires police sergeantFixed COVID-19 testing site to open Monday in KeeneJames J. McGilveryBrian A. MattsonJaffrey man dies after apparent medical issue while drivingCheshire County under winter storm watch SaturdayMichael P. Carney32-year-old swiftly taken by COVID-19 is sorely missedSentinel Player of the Week Nominees: Jan. 22-28 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.