Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Jan. 29-31, including the following:
Friday
1:54 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 3 Pierce Road, fire alarm.
6:12 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 17 Washington St., fire alarm.
8:46 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Scale Lane, service call.
9:39 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 179 Route 12 North, fire alarm.
11:40 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to River Street, reported vehicle crash, car leaking fluids.
1:29 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 135 Castle St., fire alarm.
3:50 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Old Mill Brook Road, outside fire, no damage reported.
4:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 76 Grove St., service call.
6:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 106 Sparrow St., service call.
9:12 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
10:54 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 65 Jaffrey Road, outside/dumpster fire, no damage reported.
11:47 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 84 Route 119 West, service call.
Saturday
6:45 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 201 River Road, fire alarm.
7:37 a.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 33 Huntley Ave., mutual aid call.
10:24 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 406 Back Ashuelot Road, service call.
11:01 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 8 Starlight Drive, odor investigation.
Sunday
12:15 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 10 West Swanzey Road, electrical hazard.
1:19 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 293 Matthews Road, reported structure fire, furnace problem, no injuries or damage reported.
11:00 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 59 Maple Ave., fire alarm.
12:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court St., fire alarm.
12:12 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 809 Court St., service call.
1:12 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 20 Whipple Hill Road, chimney fire, no injuries or damage reported.
1:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 124 Main St., vehicle fire, no injuries or damage reported.
2:51 p.m., Nelson Fire Department to Henderson Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
3:55 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 6 West St., fire alarm.
5:59 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Gilmore Pond Road, vehicle crash, two medical transports, one via helicopter. Further details were not available Monday morning.
7:39 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to 605 Route 10, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
8:09 p.m., Westminster Fire Department to 38 Jefferson Hill, appliance call.
10:13 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 28 Martin St., service call.
10:23 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 15 Main St., gas investigation.
10:24 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 13 Whitney Lane, odor investigation.
11:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 11 Blake St., gas investigation.
11:15 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 207 Emerald St., gas investigation.