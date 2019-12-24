Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Monday, Dec. 23, including:
9:12 a.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 14 Vine St., odor investigation.
10:06 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 100 Wyman Road, service call.
10:24 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
11:38 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 343 Monument Road, service call.
1:13 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 396 Eaton Road, report of white smoke from residence, but was an outdoor wood furnace.
3 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 18 Georges Field, fire alarm.
3:13 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 80 Krif Road, fire alarm.
4:16 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 1004 Route 12, brush/smoke investigation.
4:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 11 Green Acres Road, odor investigation.
4:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 101, vehicle crash, one medical transport for minor injuries.
5:12 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Ash Brook Road, reported vehicle crash, fluids leaking from engine.
5:17 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 21 Pine St., reported structure fire, illegal burning outside.
9 p.m., Bellows Falls to 9 Crotty Drive, brush/smoke investigation.