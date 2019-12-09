Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday, Dec. 6, Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8, including:
FRIDAY
7:32 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Bellows Road, motor vehicle crash, one medical transport, minor injuries reported.
9:52 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 35 Westminster St., fire alarm.
12:46 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 3 Pierce Road, fire alarm.
2:39 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
3:09 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 18 Depot St., service call.
3:33 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Old Greenfield Road, motor vehicle crash, one medical transport, minor injuries reported.
5:57 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 57 Beech St., odor investigation.
6:20 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 60 Winter St., service call.
6:56 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 360 Winchester St., fire alarm.
SATURDAY
12:19 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 25 Ivy Drive, fire alarm.
11:16 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Mr. Arthur Drive, motor vehicle crash with one medical transport, no further information immediately available.
12:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Evans Lane, electrical hazard.
1:22 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 100 Todd Hill Road, service call.
2:32 p.m., Roxbury Fire Department to Roxbury Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
6:18 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 50 Upper Troy Road, chimney fire.
7:41 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 53 Whitcomb Road, fire alarm.
8:30 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 37 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
9:56 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 238 Base Hill Road, odor investigation.
SUNDAY
6:47 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 81 Fitzgerald Drive, fire alarm.
9:38 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 20 Timberpond Drive, service call.
1:48 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 227 Maple Ave., fire alarm.
6:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 30 Main St., fire alarm.
6:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 34 West St., service call.
9:22 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 30 Main St., odor investigation.