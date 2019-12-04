Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Tuesday, Dec. 3, including:
1:35 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 28 Winchester St., fire alarm.
7:13 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 77 Woodbound Road, chimney fire.
8:56 a.m., Troy Fire Department to Tolman Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:12 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Old Sharon Road, motor vehicle crash with no medical transports.
10:32 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 11 Court St., report of smoke, was worker sanding.
11:28 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 354 Winchester St., fire alarm.
12:19 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Hall Court, tree/wires/transformer call.
3:13 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 144 South Road, carbon monoxide call.
5 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 335 Keene Road, fire alarm.
5:49 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 144 South Road, fire alarm.
6:06 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Court Street, motor vehicle crash with no medical transports.
6:14 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
10:40 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 12 School St., fire alarm.
10:50 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 40 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.