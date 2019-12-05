Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Wednesday, Dec. 4, including:

3:32 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to County Road, single-vehicle crash, driver taken to hospital to be checked out.

9:54 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 14 Main St., fire alarm.

10:19 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Ash Brook Road, fire alarm.

11:46 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Old Spofford Road, vehicle fire.

1:19 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 85 Parker St., fire alarm.

4 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 40 Pine Ave., odor investigation.

4:24 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 51 Industrial Park Drive, fire alarm.

5:11 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 693 Fitzwilliam Road, carbon monoxide call, nothing found.

6:09 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, vehicle crash, one medical transport.

6:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 549 West St., carbon monoxide.

11:11 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 356 Main St., tree/wires/transformer.