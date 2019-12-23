Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday, Dec. 20, Saturday, Dec. 21, and Sunday, Dec. 22, including:
Friday
12:53 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 42 Windsor Court, fire alarm.
7:11 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 165 Swanzey Lake Road, chimney fire, contained to chimney.
9:12 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Roxbury Plaza, fire alarm.
12:08 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 70 Church St., fire alarm.
2:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 12 Bradford Road, service call.
4:04 p.m., Charlestown Fire Department to 59 Snumshire Lane, mutual aid assistance.
6:37 p.m., Charlestown Fire Department to 94 Summer St., appliance call.
10:11 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Hunter Farm Road, assist other agency.
10:24 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Center Street, odor investigation.
Saturday
12:17 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 809 Court St., fire alarm.
10:30 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Eaton Road, vehicle crash with no medical transport.
12:30 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 39 William North Road, fire alarm.
1:01 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, service call.
2:46 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Concord Street, vehicle crash with no medical transport.
3:52 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 73 Atkinson St., fire alarm.
8:05 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 127 Thayer Road, appliance fire/malfunction.
8:27 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 71 Stow Drive, fire alarm.
8:55 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 5 Ellison St., service call.
9:42 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 203 Ingalls Road, chimney fire.
Sunday
9:05 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 9 Giffin St., fire alarm.
9:54 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 1637 Route 12, motor vehicle crash, no transport.
11:28 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, fire alarm.
5:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 117 Hastings Ave., service call.
6:34 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 13 Baldwin Court, chimney fire.
11:39 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 68 Warwick Road, structure fire call, contained to Christmas tree lights.