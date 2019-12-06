Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Thursday, Dec. 5, including:
12:26 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Plain Road, motor vehicle crash with no medical transports.
10:21 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 28 Owens Drive, service call.
10:33 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 115 Winchester St., fire alarm.
10:56 a.m., Sullivan Fire Department to 251 South Road, chimney fire.
12:55 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 30 Ash Brook Road, fire alarm.
2:27 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 73 Old Troy Road, assist other agency.
3:41 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 18 Schult St., fuel spill.
5:32 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to Charlestown Road, vehicle down an embankment, no medical transports but required assistance from other towns to retrieve the vehicle.
7:06 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 100 Richmond Road, service call.
9:19 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 80 Butler Court, odor investigation.
9:44 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Mountain Road, pickup truck crashed into tree and rolled over an embankment, driver taken to Monadnock Community Hospital with non-serious injuries, according to police.
10:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 122 Court St., liquid-propane gas call.