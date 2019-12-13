Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Thursday, Dec. 12, including:
12:14 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 28 Willow St., service call.
8:47 a.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, motor vehicle crash with no medical transports.
10:22 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to Lake Road, fire alarm.
11:10 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Forristall Road, motor vehicle crash with no medical transports.
1:23 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 66 Cheney Ave., service call.
1:52 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 598 Fullam Hill Road, fire alarm.
1:59 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Bryant Road, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
2:52 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 434 Winchester St., fire alarm.
3:50 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 16 School St., fire alarm.
5:27 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Windmill Hill Road, singe-vehicle crash with no obvious injuries, driver was transported to the hospital as a precaution.
7:27 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 32 Main St., fire alarm.
7:44 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 580 Court St., fire alarm.