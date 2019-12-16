Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday, Dec. 13, Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15, including:
Friday
1:56 a.m., 3:38 a.m. and 4:28 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Wyman Way, fire alarm.
1:27 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 62 Roxbury St., fire alarm.
7:05 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 434 Winchester St., fire alarm.
9:11 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 16 School St., fire alarm.
10:28 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 39 Square, odor investigation.
10:41 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 424 Old Walpole Road, fire alarm.
1:34 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 12A, brush fire or smoke investigation.
10:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 449 Park Ave., fire alarm.
11:21 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Richmond Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
Saturday
1:22 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Dunn Hill Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
4:02 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 132 Monadnock Highway, furnace problem.
5:35 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 55 Hadley Road, fire alarm.
6:28 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 201 River Road, odor investigation.
8:22 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 141 Old Sharon Road, fire alarm.
9:22 a.m., Langdon Fire Department to Winch Hill Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
11:07 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 155 Old Jaffrey Road, fire alarm.
12:11 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Griswold Drive, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
12:12 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Keene Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
12:44 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 61 Williams St. Extension, odor investigation.
12:49 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to 229 Cheshire Turnpike, odor investigation.
1:17 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 78 Whitcomb Road, odor investigation.
8:24 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 380 Old Dublin Road, chimney fire.
8:33 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 9 Blake St., carbon monoxide call.
11:03 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 8 Red Barn Lane, fire alarm.
Sunday
3:19 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to Forest Road, motor vehicle crash with medical transport, no further information immediately available from N.H. State Police.
7:35 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Heath Road, tree/wires/transformer.
7:37 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 217 Washington St., fire alarm.
7:38 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Court Street, tree/wires/transformer.
7:39 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 695 Court St., fire alarm.
8 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 111 Railroad St., fire alarm.
12:09 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 51 Fox Run Road, service call.
2:30 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Route 123, assist other agency.
2:56 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Four Winds Farm Road, tree/wires/transformer.
4:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 223 Beaver St., appliance issue.
6:25 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 208 Valley Park Drive, appliance issue.
7:27 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 51 Pleasant St., carbon monoxide call.
9:34 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Woodbound Road, tree/wires/transformer.