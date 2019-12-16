Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday, Dec. 13, Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15, including:

Friday

1:56 a.m., 3:38 a.m. and 4:28 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Wyman Way, fire alarm.

1:27 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 62 Roxbury St., fire alarm.

7:05 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 434 Winchester St., fire alarm.

9:11 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 16 School St., fire alarm.

10:28 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 39 Square, odor investigation.

10:41 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 424 Old Walpole Road, fire alarm.

1:34 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 12A, brush fire or smoke investigation.

10:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 449 Park Ave., fire alarm.

11:21 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Richmond Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.

Saturday

1:22 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Dunn Hill Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.

4:02 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 132 Monadnock Highway, furnace problem.

5:35 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 55 Hadley Road, fire alarm.

6:28 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 201 River Road, odor investigation.

8:22 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 141 Old Sharon Road, fire alarm.

9:22 a.m., Langdon Fire Department to Winch Hill Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.

11:07 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 155 Old Jaffrey Road, fire alarm.

12:11 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Griswold Drive, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.

12:12 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Keene Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.

12:44 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 61 Williams St. Extension, odor investigation.

12:49 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to 229 Cheshire Turnpike, odor investigation.

1:17 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 78 Whitcomb Road, odor investigation.

8:24 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 380 Old Dublin Road, chimney fire.

8:33 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 9 Blake St., carbon monoxide call.

11:03 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 8 Red Barn Lane, fire alarm.

Sunday

3:19 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to Forest Road, motor vehicle crash with medical transport, no further information immediately available from N.H. State Police.

7:35 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Heath Road, tree/wires/transformer.

7:37 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 217 Washington St., fire alarm.

7:38 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Court Street, tree/wires/transformer.

7:39 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 695 Court St., fire alarm.

8 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 111 Railroad St., fire alarm.

12:09 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 51 Fox Run Road, service call.

2:30 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Route 123, assist other agency.

2:56 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Four Winds Farm Road, tree/wires/transformer.

4:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 223 Beaver St., appliance issue.

6:25 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 208 Valley Park Drive, appliance issue.

7:27 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 51 Pleasant St., carbon monoxide call.

9:34 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Woodbound Road, tree/wires/transformer.

 