Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday, Dec. 6, Saturday, Dec. 7, and Wednesday, Dec. 11, including:
6:57 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 1449 Main St., motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
10:58 a.m., Francestown Fire Department to 87 Whipplewill Road, mutual aid assistance.
1:22 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, motor vehicle crash, no transport.
3:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 23 Central Square, fire alarm.
5:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 27 American Ave., structure fire call, limited to pellet stove.
5:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 208 Gilsum St., fire alarm.
8:31 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 6 Wilder St., odor investigation.
11:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 70 Carroll St., appliance call.