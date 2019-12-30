Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday, Dec. 27, Saturday, Dec. 28, and Sunday, Dec. 29, including:
Friday
5:25 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Gilmore Pond Road, vehicle crash with one medical transport, no further information immediately available.
9:56 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 60 winter St., fire alarm.
10:08 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 127 Meadow Road, fire alarm.
11:42 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 34 Sears Drive, fire alarm.
12:38 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 775 Alstead Center Road, vehicle fire with no medical transports.
1:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
1:27 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
3:56 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 22 Main St., electrical hazard.
4:27 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 122 Farr Road, fire alarm.
4:51 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Hillcrest Road, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
10:40 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Stratton Road, reported vehicle crash, nothing found.
Saturday
2:12 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 27 Church St., fire alarm.
4:56 a.m., Brattleboro Fire Department to 182 Hillwinds North, boiler problem.
9:01 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 1 Recycle Way, suspected furnace problem.
11:05 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 201 Rivers Road, fire alarm.
1:52 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 31 Country Meadows Drive, appliance problem.
2:30 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 47 Lincoln Road, service call.
4:55 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 106 Roxbury St., fire alarm.
Sunday
7:59 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 110 Peterborough Road, chimney fire, no damage.
11:13 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 39 Templeton Turnpike, odor investigation.
1:57 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Poocham Road, vehicle crash, one medical transport. Further details not available.
2:53 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 1 Grove St., service call.
5:56 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 7 Old Homestead Highway, service call.
6:01 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 52 Concord St., fire alarm.