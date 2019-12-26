Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Tuesday, Dec. 24, and Wednesday, Dec. 25, including:

Tuesday

10:38 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Ash Brook Road, vehicle crash with one person transported to Cheshire Medical Center.

10:59 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to Chesham Road, vehicle crash with no medical transports.

1:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 51 Railroad St., service call.

4:56 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 31 Howard St., fire alarm.

4:57 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.

5:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, fire alarm.

6:16 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Lachance Drive, vehicle crash with no medical transports.

7:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 104 Emerald St., fire alarm.

Wednesday

7:58 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 37 Carey Road, carbon monoxide call.

8:10 a.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 1028 Main St., appliance problem.

10 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 34 Sears Drive, fire alarm.

10:18 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Plain Road, vehicle crash with no medical transports.

10:51 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 16 Summer St., fire alarm.

11:10 a.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 779 Route 123 North, water emergency reported; unfounded.

11:25 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 12 Warwick Road, assist other agency.

1:01 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Old Chesterfield Road, vehicle crash with one medical transport, no further information immediately available.

2:44 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 1275 Route 9, tractor-trailer damaged gas pump at Mr. Mike’s with no leak.

