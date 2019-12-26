Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Tuesday, Dec. 24, and Wednesday, Dec. 25, including:
Tuesday
10:38 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Ash Brook Road, vehicle crash with one person transported to Cheshire Medical Center.
10:59 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to Chesham Road, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
1:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 51 Railroad St., service call.
4:56 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 31 Howard St., fire alarm.
4:57 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
5:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, fire alarm.
6:16 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Lachance Drive, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
7:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 104 Emerald St., fire alarm.
Wednesday
7:58 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 37 Carey Road, carbon monoxide call.
8:10 a.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 1028 Main St., appliance problem.
10 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 34 Sears Drive, fire alarm.
10:18 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Plain Road, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
10:51 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 16 Summer St., fire alarm.
11:10 a.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 779 Route 123 North, water emergency reported; unfounded.
11:25 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 12 Warwick Road, assist other agency.
1:01 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Old Chesterfield Road, vehicle crash with one medical transport, no further information immediately available.
2:44 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 1275 Route 9, tractor-trailer damaged gas pump at Mr. Mike’s with no leak.