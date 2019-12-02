Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday, Nov. 29, Saturday, Nov. 30, and Sunday, Dec. 1, including:
Friday
6:11 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 30 Liberty Lane, carbon monoxide call with nothing found.
7:36 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 293 Washington St., service call.
8:47 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 706 Route 63, service call.
11:12 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to 14 Pleasant St., fire alarm.
1:24 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 948 Forest Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
2:25 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
6:53 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Hampshire Road, outside/dumpster fire.
9:01 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 121 Page Road, fire alarm.
Saturday
5:52 and 6:26 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 42 Windsor Court, fire alarm.
11:10 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Roxbury Plaza, fire alarm.
11:36 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 14 Birch Drive, appliance fire.
1:22 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 706 Route 63, service call.
6:36 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 61 Pheasant Road, fire alarm.
Sunday
8:27 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 20 Benton Road, fire alarm.
8:37 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Turnpike Road, brush/smoke investigation.
8:58 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 33 Arch St., fire alarm.
9:03 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 111 Brattleboro Road, fire alarm.
9:51 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 36 Emerson Lane, odor investigation.
10:55 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 Ralston St., odor investigation.
2:52 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 19 Ellis Court, odor investigation.
3:14 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 163 Elm Avenue, chimney fire, no damage or injuries reported.
6:14 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Manning Hill Road, assist other agency.