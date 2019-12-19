Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Wednesday, Dec. 18, including:
1:38 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 355 West Hill Road, carbon monoxide call, nothing found.
8:30 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 441 West St., fire alarm.
10 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Spofford Road, vehicle crash with no medical transport.
11:09 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 19 Wilton Road, service call.
11:21 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 7 Fairview St., carbon monoxide call.
11:45 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 6 Ash Brook Court, odor investigation with nothing found.
2:18 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 202, vehicle crash with no medical transport.
3:22 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 34 Woodburn St., carbon monoxide detector needed battery replacement.
4:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 3 Oriole Ave., fire alarm.
7:09 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 170 North Hinsdale Road, liquid propane gas.
8:05 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 345 Pond Road, chimney fire.