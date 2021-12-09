Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Wednesday, Dec. 8, including the following:
12:47 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 913 Gulf Road, fire alarm.
7:10 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, brush/smoke investigation.
7:30 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 175 Key Road, fire alarm.
8:44 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, brush/smoke investigation.
9:12 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 43 Arch St., fire alarm.
10:42 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 124 Washington St., fire alarm.
1:05 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Turnpike Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
4:39 p.m., Surry Fire Department to Pond Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
4:43 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Court Street, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:07 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 51 Concord St., odor investigation.
7:28 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 2 North Winchester St., issue with a gas stove.
7:33 p.m., Troy Fire Department to North Main Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
7:58 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 9, motor vehicle crash, one person transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
8:19 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, service call.
9:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, assist another agency.