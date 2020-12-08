Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Dec. 7, including the following:
11:23 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 220 West Shore Road, fire alarm.
1:29 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 305 Matthews Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
4:04 p.m., Nelson Fire Department to 445 Lead Mine Road, carbon monoxide call.
4:35 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 1 Roxbury Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
4:49 p.m., Nelson Fire Department to 12 Old Towne Road, carbon monoxide call.
5:08 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1 Meadow View Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:23 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 20 Gates Road, carbon monoxide call.
11:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 23 Ellis Court, fire alarm.