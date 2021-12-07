In addition to several calls for downed trees/wires/transformers, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Monday, Dec. 6, including the following:
6:38 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to Stoddard Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
8:04 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 742 West Swanzey Road, fire alarm.
8:06 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Walpole Primary School, 18 Primary Lane, electrical problem with an outlet.
11:25 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 West St., fire alarm.
4 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 4 Oriole Ave., carbon monoxide alarm.
4:32 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash, one medical transport, no further information available.