In addition to several calls for downed trees/wires/transformers, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Monday, Dec. 6, including the following:

6:38 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to Stoddard Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

8:04 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 742 West Swanzey Road, fire alarm.

8:06 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Walpole Primary School, 18 Primary Lane, electrical problem with an outlet.

11:25 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 West St., fire alarm.

4 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 4 Oriole Ave., carbon monoxide alarm.

4:32 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash, one medical transport, no further information available.

