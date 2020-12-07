In addition to numerous storm-related calls for downed trees and power lines, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Dec. 4-6, including the following:
Friday
7:04 a.m., Acworth Fire Department to Hill Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
7:41 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Wilton Road, reported vehicle crash, subject fell in roadway, transported with minor injuries.
9:37 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 9 Darling Court, odor investigation.
2:50 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 273 West St., service call.
2:51 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, vehicle crash, one medical transport. Further information was not available.
8:04 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 180 Tully Brook Road, garage fire, no injuries.
11:05 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 138 Turnpike Road, fire alarm.
11:05 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Forest Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
Saturday
1:05 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 678 Main St., brush/smoke investigation.
4:56 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 20 Robbins Road, odor investigation.
6:46 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 149 Main St., service call.
10:41 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 249 Monadnock Highway, fire alarm.
Sunday
1:30 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 65 Temple Road, fire alarm.
3:20 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 20 Gates Road, gas investigation.
7:59 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 60 Oliver Hill Road, fire alarm.
11:42 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Route 12, reported vehicle crash, disable vehicle in road.
2:00 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
3:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 124 Main St., vehicle crash, no medical transport.
5:11 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 33 Northfield Road, odor investigation.
6:57 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 976 Main St., appliance call.
8:55 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 222 West St., odor investigation.