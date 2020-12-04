Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Dec. 3, including the following:
1:49 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
2:29 a.m., Bellows Fall Fire Department to 33 Atkinson St., fire alarm.
7:43 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 113 Grove St., fire alarm.
10:32 a.m., Marlow Fire Department to N.H. Route 10, motor vehicle crash, no injuries.
10:46 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Ash Brook Road, service call.
1:12 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 481 West St., reported gas leak that turned out to be an overfilled propane tank.
2:22 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 37 Ashuelot St., reported gas leak, nothing found.
4:47 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 369 E. Lake Road, carbon monoxide call.
6:35 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 350 Cobble Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
7:06 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 80 Pine St., fire alarm.
10:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 39 Colorado St., carbon monoxide call.
10:41 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 108 Hancock Road, fire alarm.