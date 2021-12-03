Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Dec. 2, including the following:
2:12 a.m., Sullivan Fire Department to 78 South Road, chicken coop fire.
3:29 a.m., Keene Fire Department to N.H. Route 9, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
4:52 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
7:23 a.m., Troy Fire Department to Monadnock Street, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
7:43 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to North Hinsdale Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
8:31 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 34 Glen Drive, furnace problem, no injuries.
8:43 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 14 Main St., fire alarm.
10:43 a.m., Bennington Fire Department to 19 Main St., fire alarm.
10:44 a.m., Bennington Fire Department to 82 Onset Road, carbon monoxide call.
12:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
3:25 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 19 Main St., odor investigation.
4:19 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Hancock Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
5:24 p.m. and 8:53 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 9 Connecticut River Park in Charlestown, chimney problem.