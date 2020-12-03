Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Dec. 2, including the following:
2:46 a.m., Sullivan Fire Department to Route 9, brush/smoke investigation.
7:25 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Abel Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:41 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 37 Dover St., service call.
9:09 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 971 Forest Road, fire alarm.
11:25 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 108 Hancock Road, fire alarm.
11:35 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 452 Old Street Road, fire alarm.
2:28 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle fire, no injuries or significant damage.
5:50 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 17 Depot St., service call.
6:15 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 77 Greenwood Ave., odor investigation.
10:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 31 Vernon St., fire alarm.