Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Dec. 28, including:
8:04 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, vehicle crash, one person transported to the hospital. No further information available.
8:34 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 13 Granite St., carbon monoxide call.
9:55 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Pinnacle Lane, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
10:17 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 161 Wellington Road, smoke reported. Pellet stove vent identified as origin, no fire.
11:45 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 33 Brook St., service call.
11:53 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 50 Pheasant Road, fire alarm.
12:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 7 Optical Ave., fire alarm.
5:39 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 49 Glen Drive, odor investigation.
7 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 311 Pako Ave., damaged dryer belt, no injuries reported.
7:42 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 15 Main St., odor investigation.
8:38 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 15 Main St., electrical hazard.
10:25 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 119 Monadnock Highway, odor investigation.