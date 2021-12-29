Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Dec. 28, including:

8:04 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, vehicle crash, one person transported to the hospital. No further information available.

8:34 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 13 Granite St., carbon monoxide call.

9:55 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Pinnacle Lane, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

10:17 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 161 Wellington Road, smoke reported. Pellet stove vent identified as origin, no fire.

11:45 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 33 Brook St., service call.

11:53 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 50 Pheasant Road, fire alarm.

12:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 7 Optical Ave., fire alarm.

5:39 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 49 Glen Drive, odor investigation.

7 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 311 Pako Ave., damaged dryer belt, no injuries reported.

7:42 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 15 Main St., odor investigation.

8:38 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 15 Main St., electrical hazard.

10:25 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 119 Monadnock Highway, odor investigation.