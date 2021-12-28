Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Dec. 27, including:

5:25 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 6 Kevin Lane, outside/dumpster fire.

10:42 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Krif Road, vehicle crash into a tree, one person taken to Cheshire Medical Center. No additional information immediately available.

4:42 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 133 Roxbury St., checking on an extinguished fire. No additional information immediately available.

5:56 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Roxbury Street, small fire on second floor rear apartment. No additional information immediately available.

8:59 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 554 Old Swanzey Road, vehicle stuck in a swamp.

