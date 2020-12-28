In addition to numerous calls Friday morning about downed trees and wires associated with the gusty weather, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 24–27, including the following:
Thursday
2:25 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 8 Tuttle St., electrical hazard from outlet short.
8:56 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 540 Main St., odor investigation.
9:16 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 28 Village Drive, fire alarm.
11:45 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 83 High St., electrical hazard. Eversource was called to disconnect power from garage under renovation.
5:15 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Route 101, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
5:20 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 591 Greenfield Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
5:28 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
11:48 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 51 Main St., fire alarm.
Friday
3:19 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 247 Monadnock Highway, fire alarm.
6:18 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 21 North St., fire alarm.
6:20 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Commercial Lane, fire alarm.
7:27 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 971 Forest Road, fire alarm.
9:59 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 54 High St., fire alarm.
11:38 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 15 Avon St., fire alarm.
11:48 a.m., Surry Fire Department to 1197 Route 12A, LP gas call.
12:01 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 1 Main St., service call.
1:16 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to 1 River Road, service call.
2:49 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 466 South Woods Road, service call.
3:31 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 159 Old Chesterfield Road, service call.
4:02 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 232 Tigola Trail, service call.
4:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 97 Davis St., fire alarm.
4:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Central Square, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
5:25 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 37 Michigan St., furnace malfunction due to flooded basement.
5:57 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 50 Thayer Road, minor stove issue, no damage or injuries.
6:04 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 290 Monadnock St., tree/wires/transformer call.
10:20 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Pleasant Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
Saturday
7:39 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 34 Robbins Road, electrical hazard.
1:30 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Mountain Road, assist other agency.
4:54 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Red Coat Lane, source of unknown fire was a small campfire.
8:44 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 202, tire fire.
9:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 810 Court St., fire alarm.
9:32 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 49 Granite St., carbon monoxide call.
Sunday
8:43 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 39 Old Terrace, fire alarm.
9:59 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 28 Depot St., service call.
11:15 a.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Kings Highway, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
11:36 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 80 Concord St., fire alarm.
1:42 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 374 Union St., service call.
2:24 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 21 West Ridge Drive, LP gas call.
5:29 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Manning Hill Road, assist other agency.
7:03 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 274 Cathedral Road, tire fire.
8:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Jordan Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.