Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Dec. 23, including the following:
7 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 43 Forbush Lane, odor investigation.
2:04 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to 75 Nash Corner Road, carbon monoxide call.
2:33 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 316 Matthews Road, carbon monoxide call.
3:48 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 0 Butterfield Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
8:52 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 18 Hastings Circle, odor investigation.