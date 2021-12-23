Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Dec. 22, including the following:
2:47 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, one person transported to the hospital. No further information available.
7:22 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to Concord Road, vehicle crash, one person transported to Concord Hospital for medical evaluation. No injuries reported on scene.
9:51 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 21 Warwick Road, brush/smoke investigation.
10:10 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 66 Atkinson St., odor investigation.
3:20 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 1 Cedar Crest Road, service call.
5:13 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Key Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
5:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Roxbury Plaza, service call.
6:23 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 95 Peterborough St., carbon monoxide call.
6:29 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Chesterfield Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.