Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Dec. 21, including:
8:57 a.m. and 1:12 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 60 Winter St., municipal fire system check.
9:02 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 111 South View Road, fire alarm.
9:21 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to 49 Old Swanzey Road, fire alarm.
1:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 626 Marlboro Road, odor investigation.
3:15 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Monadnock Highway, brush/smoke investigation.
6:55 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 150 Rivermead Road, gas investigation.
8:10 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 89 Bowkerville Road, fire alarm.
9:28 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Roxbury Plaza, fire alarm.