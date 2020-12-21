Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Dec. 18-20, including the following:
Friday
2:18 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 35 Chestnut Hill Road, minor basement fire.
2:41 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 94 Congress St., odor investigation.
2:42 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 34 Court St., fire alarm.
7:52 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 9 Pitcher St., fuel spill.
9:48 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Old Walpole Road, brush/smoke investigation.
10:56 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Hubbard Hill Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
10:59 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Glebe Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
11:14 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 12 Camp Monomonac Road, brush/smoke investigation.
2:10 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 103 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
3:02 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 150 Rivermead Road, fire alarm.
3:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 445 Roxbury St., service call.
3:17 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 94 River St., vehicle crash, no medical transport.
4:16 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 30 Hanover St., pellet stove fire.
6:41 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 135 Castle St., fire alarm.
8:02 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 65 Old Richmond Road, issue with a gas stove.
Saturday
1:48 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 580 Court St., fire alarm.
12:53 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 25 Sweeney Road, service call.
1:45 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 73 Perry Lane, gas call.
2:29 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 144 Main St., fire alarm.
4:35 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 8 Susan Drive, gas call.
5:33 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 457 Middle Winchendon Road, fire alarm.
5:53 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 54 Franklin Mountain Crossing, brush/smoke investigation.
7:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 360 Winchester St., fire alarm.
7:15 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 12 Depot Road, chimney fire, fire was contained to the chimney.
7:52 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to MacDowell Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
9:09 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Old Brattleboro Road, gas call.
10:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle stuck in snow bank, no injuries.
Sunday
6:33 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to 710 Old Homestead Highway, carbon monoxide call.
7:50 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 62 Wilford St., service call.
11:20 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 34 Court St., fire alarm.
12:51 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 70 Contoocook Lane, carbon monoxide call.
1:29 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 25 Ivy Drive, fire alarm.
2:09 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 353 West Main St., mutual aid call.
4:11 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 174 Westport Village Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
4:17 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 487 Main St., vehicle crashed into utility pole, two people transported to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
5:39 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash, one person transported to receive treatment for minor injuries.
7:19 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 10 Water St., fire alarm.
8:28 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney St., fire alarm.
10:12 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 81 Ralston St., service call.