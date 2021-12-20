Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Dec. 17-19, including the following:

Friday

6:56 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 50 Pheasant Road, fire alarm.

8:52 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 23 Bent Court, fire alarm.

11:08 a.m., Bennington Fire Department to 117 Antrim Road, emergency drill at Powder Mill Dam.

12:58 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 13 Water St., odor investigation.

3:18 and 4:22 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.

10:05 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, tire fire.

10:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 25 Oriole Ave., liquid propane gas call.

Saturday

2:04 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 134 Verney Drive, fire alarm.

8:23 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 138 Old Peterborough Road, electrical hazard.

8:31 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 75 Winter St., fire alarm.

10:15 a.m., Surry Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash. No medical transports. P{span}ig fell onto the road from a truck hauling animals. Driver returned to pick it up, according to Keene police.

11:30 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Upper Walpole Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.

12:31 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 25 Pine Tree Circle, appliance issue.

12:59 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Cobble Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.

1:08 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Westport Village Road, brush/smoke investigation.

2:22 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 30 Howard St., odor investigation.

3:23 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Matthews Road, brush/smoke investigation.

4:08 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 119 East, vehicle crash. No medical transports.

5:50 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, vehicle crash. No medical transports.

6:15 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Woodbound Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.

7:26 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 12 South, vehicle crash. No medical transports.

8:18 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 105 Lake Road, carbon monoxide alarm.

8:27 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 63, vehicle crash. No medical transports.

8:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Knight St., liquid propane gas call.

11:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 85 Key Road, fire alarm.

11:37 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Cathedral Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.

Sunday

2:22 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 151 NH Route 119, vehicle crash. No medical transports.

9:40 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Roxbury Plaza, service call.

10:07 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 699 Keene Road, brush/smoke investigation.

3:34 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 42 Pine St., electrical hazard.

