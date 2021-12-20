Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Dec. 17-19, including the following:
Friday
6:56 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 50 Pheasant Road, fire alarm.
8:52 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 23 Bent Court, fire alarm.
11:08 a.m., Bennington Fire Department to 117 Antrim Road, emergency drill at Powder Mill Dam.
12:58 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 13 Water St., odor investigation.
3:18 and 4:22 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
10:05 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, tire fire.
10:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 25 Oriole Ave., liquid propane gas call.
Saturday
2:04 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 134 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
8:23 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 138 Old Peterborough Road, electrical hazard.
8:31 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 75 Winter St., fire alarm.
10:15 a.m., Surry Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash. No medical transports. P{span}ig fell onto the road from a truck hauling animals. Driver returned to pick it up, according to Keene police.
11:30 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Upper Walpole Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
12:31 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 25 Pine Tree Circle, appliance issue.
12:59 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Cobble Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
1:08 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Westport Village Road, brush/smoke investigation.
2:22 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 30 Howard St., odor investigation.
3:23 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Matthews Road, brush/smoke investigation.
4:08 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 119 East, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
5:50 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
6:15 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Woodbound Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
7:26 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 12 South, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
8:18 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 105 Lake Road, carbon monoxide alarm.
8:27 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 63, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
8:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Knight St., liquid propane gas call.
11:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 85 Key Road, fire alarm.
11:37 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Cathedral Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
Sunday
2:22 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 151 NH Route 119, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
9:40 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Roxbury Plaza, service call.
10:07 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 699 Keene Road, brush/smoke investigation.
3:34 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 42 Pine St., electrical hazard.